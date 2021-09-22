The First Trailer For Britney Spears' Netflix Documentary Is Quite Revealing

In the decades since she was first thrust into the global spotlight, Britney Spears has emerged as one of the most well-known pop stars of all time, but the media's coverage of her hasn't always been fair, to say the least.

Following a series of increasingly public scandals in the 2000s, Spears lost custody of her children and was forced into a conservatorship (via The New Yorker) under which her father, Jamie Spears, gained almost total control of her affairs. The arrangement has come under increased scrutiny over the past year thanks to some unsavory, previously unknown details coming to light (via The New York Times), as well as a growing collective belief that the media covered her past troubles with far too much glee and not enough compassion.

Now, with "Britney vs Spears, a new documentary from Netflix, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr (whose previous films have spotlighted the USA gymnastics scandal and the trial of Michelle Carter) promises to explore the Spears family's affairs and the controversial conservatorship at the heart of it all. The documentary is perhaps the most highly-anticipated nonfiction film of the year.

A new trailer for the film has been released online today and it gives us our closest look yet at what we might discover when it is finally released.