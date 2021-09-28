No Time To Die's Ben Whishaw Has A Radical Vision For The Future Of Bond

While speaking with Variety, Ben Whishaw said that the "James Bond" franchise needs to change going forward after "No Time to Die." He believes that the film series can really "explode" and "do anything." Elaborating on this, he said, "I don't know what that should be, but it seems to me like it should be something quite radical, something really different. It's got to change; it's got to keep changing. We're in different times now."

Whishaw did address the fans of the franchise who are not so comfortable with the idea of change and who want to honor the Bond character as he was intended to be played. "I think you can do both," he opined. "You can honor the character and the tradition, and you can push it forward, too. And I think you have to, if it's not just going to become a kind of museum piece."

While Whishaw didn't provide any specifics for how the "Bond" franchise can change in any radical way, it's clear that he thinks that it needs to. As noted above, there is a significant portion of the fanbase who thinks that Agent 007 can and should be a woman, queer, or Black in future installments. Just what the future holds for the series remains to be seen, but fans will likely have a better idea when the search for Daniel Craig's replacement begins properly in 2022.