Archer Fans Just Got Some Bittersweet News About Season 13

It's been a difficult Season 12 for "Archer" fans. The outrageous FX animated action-comedy has recently returned to the airwaves, but that return came with the knowledge that this would be the final time series devotees would hear Jessica Walter provide the voice of the acerbic and alcoholic Malory Archer. Sterling Archer's (H. Jon Benjamin) and head of an occasionally competent spy team, Malory, was coolly competent, where Archer was arrogant and lackadaisical. During the show's run, she drove multiple plotlines, including the story of her marriage to used car salesman Ron Cadillac (Ron Leibman — Walter's real-life husband) which caused Archer to develop amnesia.

Walter had completed work on Archer's twelfth season before passing away in her sleep at the age of 80 on March 25. That means fans of the show haven't had to say goodbye to Malory yet. But a new announcement for FX means that they're getting ever closer to that farewell. Here's the bittersweet news that has fans of the show smiling through their tears.