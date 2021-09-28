Fans Of The Mysterious Benedict Society Just Got The Best News Ever

This summer, Disney+ debuted the first season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Based on the Trenton Lee Stewart book series of the same name, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" is a family-friendly adventure series about a group of gifted children enlisted by an enigmatic man to solve a global emergency. The new show enjoyed an eight-episode run and starred Tony Hale as both Mr. Benedict and the season's antagonist, Dr. L.D. Curtain. It also boasted an impressive supporting cast, including "BoJack Horseman" alum Kristen Schaal as Number Two, the secret society's aloof secretary. The show's unique aesthetic and colorful characters were favorably compared to "The Umbrella Academy" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While Disney+ does not release its viewership metrics to the public, it sure seems like "The Mysterious Benedict Society" earned some engagement numbers the streamer liked. Why? Because today, fans were treated to some very exciting news about the show's future.