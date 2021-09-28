Fans Of The Mysterious Benedict Society Just Got The Best News Ever
This summer, Disney+ debuted the first season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Based on the Trenton Lee Stewart book series of the same name, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" is a family-friendly adventure series about a group of gifted children enlisted by an enigmatic man to solve a global emergency. The new show enjoyed an eight-episode run and starred Tony Hale as both Mr. Benedict and the season's antagonist, Dr. L.D. Curtain. It also boasted an impressive supporting cast, including "BoJack Horseman" alum Kristen Schaal as Number Two, the secret society's aloof secretary. The show's unique aesthetic and colorful characters were favorably compared to "The Umbrella Academy" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
While Disney+ does not release its viewership metrics to the public, it sure seems like "The Mysterious Benedict Society" earned some engagement numbers the streamer liked. Why? Because today, fans were treated to some very exciting news about the show's future.
Disney+ renewed The Mysterious Benedict Society for Season 2
In a video posted to the Disney+ Twitter account, "The Mysterious Benedict Society" star Tony Hale helped Disney make a "special announcement for all society members." Hale addressed the camera while holding a card, saying, "Disney just sent me this riddle, and I get to share it with you guys." From the card, he read a series of simple math-related clues. He feigned confusion, telling viewers, "Yeah, I'm going to need a lot more time with this," rather than answer the confusing riddle. Of course, you don't need to spend too much time on the word problem because no matter which numbers you pick, you wind up with the same answer: the number 2.
Disney closed the video out with a title card reading, "Season 2 confirmed." While no further details regarding a release date or casting have been revealed, it's a safe bet that fans will have to wait a bit for more news on the next season. Season 1 debuted on Disney+ in June 2021, which means "The Mysterious Benedict Society" will likely return for Season 2 sometime in 2022.