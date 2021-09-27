This Is How James McAvoy Really Feels About Potentially Returning As Professor X In The MCU

As Disney and Marvel Studios prepare to merge the "X-Men" franchise into the increasingly all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors carrying various degrees of legitimacy have circulated online about what the studio's mysterious plans for the popular Marvel property might be. Right at the center of many of those rumors is speculation about who Marvel will cast in the roles of Professor X and Magneto. Originally played on-screen in the early 2000s by Sirs Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, respectively, the roles were eventually taken over by younger stars for a series of "X-Men" film prequels.

The most recent man to play the part of Charles Xavier was none other than James McAvoy, who wowed crowds with his emotionally resonant take on the character across multiple films, beginning with 2011's "X-Men: First Class." However, despite how beloved his performance as the character is by comic book fans, McAvoy's time as Professor X seems to have come to an end with 2019's "Dark Phoenix," which stands as the last "X-Men" film made prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the film studio responsible for the McAvoy-led "X-Men" films.

Of course, that doesn't mean McAvoy won't ever return to the role. In fact, in a newly released conversation, the actor explained the circumstances under which he would be willing to return to the world of mutants.