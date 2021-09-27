Chicago Party Aunt EP Ike Barinholtz Dishes On How Mindy Kaling Influenced The Show - Exclusive

Barinholtz explained how his EP duties changed from a live-action show to an animated series and if he learned anything from producing "Mindy" that he took to this role, saying, "A big part of the learning curve from going from live-action to animation is patience. When you're shooting the 'Mindy' show, you're breaking the stories a few weeks in advance. But by the time you have a table read, you're shooting it a couple of days later. And then you're seeing a cut of it a week later."

He added, "So it's all very accelerated and fast. And in animation, we try to bring the same energy to that, but do it in a way where you can maintain it over, literally, a several-year period of time. And then I think just story-wise, I had a lot of fun in the 'Mindy' room, but I just thought the way that Mindy and Matt Warburton [...] broke stories in that room, it was just very fruitful." Who wouldn't want to hang out in Mindy Kaling's writing room?

"And so we try to impart a lot of that into our room and to really, really spend time early on talking through these stories that are going to make up the episodes, to make sure that they're rich and that they have heart and they kind of touch a lot of the cue zones we're all looking for," Barinholtz continued. "That's something I took from 'Mindy.' Also, we had pretty good snacks before COVID, and that's another thing we took from 'Mindy.' We staffed the room as good with good treats for our little fingers."

So, party in the "Chicago Party Aunt" writers room? Fans can binge the first season of "Chicago Party Aunt" on Netflix now.