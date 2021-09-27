Lyndsy Fonseca Reveals The HIMYM Cameo We'll See In How I Met Your Father - Looper Exclusive

"How I Met Your Mother" fans have been clamoring for new information about the upcoming "How I Met Your Father" spin-off since the announcement of the project (and subsequent rollercoaster of whether or not it would actually happen). Well, kids, it's finally happening, and we just might see a familiar face or two when Hulu sets the stage for the gender-bent series that follows the same formula as the original.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, "How I Met Your Father" will follow Hilary Duff as Sophie — the show's new Ted (Josh Radnor) figure — as she relays the story of how she met her son's father in the future. Let's hope the series finale of this show goes over a bit better than the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" did.

So far, none of the original cast is officially tied to the project. However, during Looper's exclusive interview with Lyndsy Fonseca — who played Ted's daughter on the original show — she gave us a scoop on which "How I Met Your Mother" actor will be a part of the new show.