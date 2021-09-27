Lyndsy Fonseca Reveals The HIMYM Cameo We'll See In How I Met Your Father - Looper Exclusive
"How I Met Your Mother" fans have been clamoring for new information about the upcoming "How I Met Your Father" spin-off since the announcement of the project (and subsequent rollercoaster of whether or not it would actually happen). Well, kids, it's finally happening, and we just might see a familiar face or two when Hulu sets the stage for the gender-bent series that follows the same formula as the original.
Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, "How I Met Your Father" will follow Hilary Duff as Sophie — the show's new Ted (Josh Radnor) figure — as she relays the story of how she met her son's father in the future. Let's hope the series finale of this show goes over a bit better than the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" did.
So far, none of the original cast is officially tied to the project. However, during Looper's exclusive interview with Lyndsy Fonseca — who played Ted's daughter on the original show — she gave us a scoop on which "How I Met Your Mother" actor will be a part of the new show.
Josh Radnor is crashing HIMYF
Lyndsy Fonseca, when addressing whether or not she would be down to appear on "How I Met Your Father" in a cameo capacity, gave an enthusiastic, "Of course!" She added, "Yes, of course. I know Josh [Radnor] is, actually ... I was just texting with him. I know Josh is going to be a part of that show, and I said, 'Have so much fun.'"
Well, there you have it. It looks like our very own Ted Mosby will be a part of the show in some capacity (however small or large) after all.
Fonseca continued, "I love those creators. And I also know the show's being run by the lovely two talented people that were the showrunners over at 'Grandfathered.' So, I'm sure it's going to be fantastic. I'm sure it will be so funny. I love Hilary [Duff]. She's such a sweetheart, so, of course. I don't think that's going to happen but, I love the saga, and I think that it should continue on."
So, fans, go hit up the creators' social media if you want a cameo from Fonseca. Are Ted's kids old enough to be in a bar by 2021?
Lyndsy Fonseca also talked about filming the future scenes in HIMYM
While it's not entirely clear how Fonseca filmed the future scenes in "How I Met Your Mother," Fonseca explained that she wasn't working with Radnor during those bits. The actress explained, "Yeah, they were all pieced together. On the pilot, Josh read with us, off-camera. And then, funnily enough, we just, as I got older ... You know I was a kid when I did that show. I didn't know him. But then, as I got older, we started having so many mutual friends, and I would see him at our friends' music shows. My husband in real life is almost ten years older than me, which is Josh's age."
She added, "My husband's college friend is one of Josh's best friends. So, we've just been, all of a sudden, circled in the same orbit, which is always so funny because he's clearly not old enough to be my father. But when I was much younger, I didn't know them very well, the cast. But, always so kind. And Cobie [Smulders] too, seeing her later as an adult, everyone was always so kind."
Fans can check out Fonseca's new Disney+ series "Turner & Hooch," with new episodes releasing Wednesdays on the streaming platform. We don't have a release date for "How I Met Your Father" just yet, but the series takes place in 2021, so it's likely coming soon.