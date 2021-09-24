Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Responds To The Death Of Willie Garson
The recent death of beloved veteran character actor Willie Garson is still being absorbed by family, friends, and fans alike. Now, one of those friends — longtime co-star and real-life bestie Sarah Jessica Parker — has penned a moving statement in tribute to Garson. It's the latest heartfelt response to the death of an actor whose name was not nearly as famous as his face, a man who appears to have deeply touched the people who knew him. Garson's cause of death at the relatively young age of 57 was revealed to be pancreatic cancer in an obituary published in the New York Times.
Garson began his career in the 1980s with appearances on legendary TV series such as "Cheers," "Family Ties," "Coach," and "Newhart" — and he never stopped working after that. The '90s saw Garson popping up on acclaimed television shows like "Twin Peaks," "The X-Files," "Quantum Leap," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Star Trek Voyager." More recently, Garson was known for roles on "White Collar," "Supergirl," and "Hawaii Five-0."
Of course, Garson gained his widest following on "Sex and the City" (and the two movies that followed the series), playing fan-favorite character Stanford Blatch, close friend of lead character Carrie Bradshaw (Parker). He will also be seen on the upcoming HBO Max "Sex and the City" revival series, "And Just Like That...," his most recent on-screen reunion with Parker.
Now, "Sex and the City" lead has come forward to share her memories of her friend.
'Sometimes silence is a statement'
Parker posted a moving tribute to Garson on Instagram, and it was immediately clear why the actress waited a few days to make a statement: She was too devastated by the news, and needed time before speaking out.
"It's been unbearable," Parker wrote. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."
Parker's post went on to further reveal the depth of her real-life friendship with her co-star. "Willie," she continued, "I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface ... These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes."
The actress also included a message to Garson's son Nathen. "My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen," she wrote. "You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa ... Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."