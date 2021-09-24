Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Responds To The Death Of Willie Garson

The recent death of beloved veteran character actor Willie Garson is still being absorbed by family, friends, and fans alike. Now, one of those friends — longtime co-star and real-life bestie Sarah Jessica Parker — has penned a moving statement in tribute to Garson. It's the latest heartfelt response to the death of an actor whose name was not nearly as famous as his face, a man who appears to have deeply touched the people who knew him. Garson's cause of death at the relatively young age of 57 was revealed to be pancreatic cancer in an obituary published in the New York Times.

Garson began his career in the 1980s with appearances on legendary TV series such as "Cheers," "Family Ties," "Coach," and "Newhart" — and he never stopped working after that. The '90s saw Garson popping up on acclaimed television shows like "Twin Peaks," "The X-Files," "Quantum Leap," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Star Trek Voyager." More recently, Garson was known for roles on "White Collar," "Supergirl," and "Hawaii Five-0."

Of course, Garson gained his widest following on "Sex and the City" (and the two movies that followed the series), playing fan-favorite character Stanford Blatch, close friend of lead character Carrie Bradshaw (Parker). He will also be seen on the upcoming HBO Max "Sex and the City" revival series, "And Just Like That...," his most recent on-screen reunion with Parker.

Now, "Sex and the City" lead has come forward to share her memories of her friend.