Will Willie Garson Be In The Sex And The City Reboot And Just Like That...?
Fans of "Sex and the City" were shocked to learn of the devastating death of Willie Garson, the esteemed actor most famous for portraying Carrie's beloved friend Stanford Blatch on the original HBO series. The 57-year-old actor died surrounded by family, according to Variety, of what People Magazine describes as a short illness. News of Garson's death came in tandem with the public debut of the first footage from the upcoming "Sex and the City" continuation, a highly-anticipated miniseries entitled "And Just Like That..." It's only natural, then, for fans to wonder whether or not they'll still have the chance to see Garson reprise his hilarious role.
Was he even slated to appear in the reboot? And if so, was he able to complete production? Can we expect a posthumous appearance as a kind of bittersweet filmic goodbye to one of the most memorable members of the wide supporting cast from the original "Sex and the City"?
Fortunately, the answers to these questions should give fans hope and, potentially, a bit of closure.
Sex and the City fans can expect to say goodbye to Stanford soon
As confirmed by an Us Weekly Magazine interview the actor gave in June, Stanford is not only a big part of "And Just Like That...," he and his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) apparently have an ongoing storyline set to air during the show's first season — one that doesn't include a baby.
"I really wanted a baby (as a part of the storyline)," he told Us Weekly. "[Showrunner] Michael [Patrick King] said, 'Absolutely not.'" The interviewer asked the actor why, and Garson replied, "I can't tell you that."
The IMDb listing for "And Just Like That..." currently confirms that Stanford appears in the first episode of the series. But via set pictures posted on Us Magazine's website, it appears that he will pop up in at least one more. As to how many episodes fans really have left until they'll be forced to say goodbye to Stanford forever, that remains a mystery. It's just good to know there's something coming — even if it proves all too brief.