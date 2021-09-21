Will Willie Garson Be In The Sex And The City Reboot And Just Like That...?

Fans of "Sex and the City" were shocked to learn of the devastating death of Willie Garson, the esteemed actor most famous for portraying Carrie's beloved friend Stanford Blatch on the original HBO series. The 57-year-old actor died surrounded by family, according to Variety, of what People Magazine describes as a short illness. News of Garson's death came in tandem with the public debut of the first footage from the upcoming "Sex and the City" continuation, a highly-anticipated miniseries entitled "And Just Like That..." It's only natural, then, for fans to wonder whether or not they'll still have the chance to see Garson reprise his hilarious role.

Was he even slated to appear in the reboot? And if so, was he able to complete production? Can we expect a posthumous appearance as a kind of bittersweet filmic goodbye to one of the most memorable members of the wide supporting cast from the original "Sex and the City"?

Fortunately, the answers to these questions should give fans hope and, potentially, a bit of closure.