The Devastating Death Of Willie Garson

As reported by TMZ on September 21, 2021, actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57. According to the website, Titus Welliver of "Bosch" fame was the one to break the news through a heartfelt tribute to his friend, writing, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer," accompanied by a photo of Garson. Reports suggest that he'd been diagnosed with an unspecified illness just before his untimely death, though no specifics have come to light.

For many, Garson is best recognized as Stanford "Stanny" Blatch from the hit show "Sex and the City," making his debut in the 1998 episode "Models and Mortals." From that point on, he appeared in nearly 30 installments of the beloved series — typically at Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) side — before wrapping up his tenure in the episode "Splat!" from 2004. In that time, however, he managed to become a fan favorite and an integral member of the "Sex and the City" cast.

Although, Willie Garson has done so much more in his remarkable career than "Sex and the City" alone, appearing on screens big and small for decades and accumulating an impressive filmography along the way.