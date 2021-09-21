The Devastating Death Of Willie Garson
As reported by TMZ on September 21, 2021, actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57. According to the website, Titus Welliver of "Bosch" fame was the one to break the news through a heartfelt tribute to his friend, writing, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer," accompanied by a photo of Garson. Reports suggest that he'd been diagnosed with an unspecified illness just before his untimely death, though no specifics have come to light.
For many, Garson is best recognized as Stanford "Stanny" Blatch from the hit show "Sex and the City," making his debut in the 1998 episode "Models and Mortals." From that point on, he appeared in nearly 30 installments of the beloved series — typically at Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) side — before wrapping up his tenure in the episode "Splat!" from 2004. In that time, however, he managed to become a fan favorite and an integral member of the "Sex and the City" cast.
Although, Willie Garson has done so much more in his remarkable career than "Sex and the City" alone, appearing on screens big and small for decades and accumulating an impressive filmography along the way.
Willie Garson built quite the acting résumé in his day
Willie Garson's acting career began in the 1980s with minor appearances on the likes of "Family Ties" and "Cheers," scoring a string of episodes on "Mr. Belvedere" as well. The '90s would then see him add titles such as "Mad About You," "Melrose Place," and "Ask Harriet" to his TV résumé, but he didn't stop there. In the years to come, he'd become a regular on the aforementioned "Sex and the City," in addition to "NYPD Blue" and "White Collar," among several others. He even got in on the recent superhero craze with a recurring role on The CW's "Supergirl" series.
At the same time, Garson wasn't one to limit his acting talents to television, leaping the movies on more than one occasion. His first taste of the silver screen came in 1989 for "Troop Beverly Hills," leading him to seek out cinematic parts wherever he could. Though not quite a leading man, he was credited for his appearances in "Groundhog Day," "Mars Attacks!," "Being John Malkovich," "Freaky Friday," and many more. His final feature-length project was 2021's "Before I Go" from director Eric Schaeffer (via IMDb).
Even though his death came far too soon, Willie Garson's work in front of the camera will live on forever. He will be dearly missed.