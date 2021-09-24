Fans Are Demanding That This Beloved Actor Be Cast In The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Illumination Entertainment has announced the voice cast for its "Super Mario Bros." movie, and fans haven't been shy of letting their opinions known across social media. The cast includes a veritable who's who of A-listers, including Chris Pratt as the hopping plumber himself, Mario. Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach, while Charlie Day voices Luigi. Other people who should bust out their old NES systems include Seth Rogen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen, Keegan Michael-Key, and Sebastian Maniscalco. Illumination has also cast Charles Martinet, who's provided the voice of Mario and many of his friends in the Nintendo games over the years, in an as-of-yet undisclosed role.
That's a lot of actors already, but for some fans, it's not enough. The "Super Mario" universe is massive and expansive, and there are plenty of other characters who could come into the animated film, like Wario, Waluigi, and Daisy. The one thing most fans can agree on is that Danny DeVito needs to be in the movie one way or another.
It could be an Always Sunny reunion with Danny DeVito in the Mario cast
This isn't the first time fans have demanded Danny DeVito voice an iconic video game character getting a movie treatment. Before "Detective Pikachu" came out, fans similarly voiced their opinions on social media of how DeVito would be the perfect choice for the electric mouse. The role ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, but it appears DeVito's fans are trying to get him more work once again by vying for him to have a role (any role) in the "Super Mario Bros." movie.
As you look across Twitter, some people hope Illumination replaces Chris Pratt with Danny DeVito for voicing Mario. Many fans expressed their disappointment at Pratt's casting since they believe he doesn't have the most distinct voice for an animated role. Plus, @dune5and points out the obvious casting match that was right in front of Illumination the entire time: "How the f*** can you cast charlie day as luigi and not have danny devito as mario." This is, of course, in reference to the two often sharing the screen together on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Other fans, like @LucinaDraws, also got in on the DeVito bandwagon, "Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed."
Others hold out hope DeVito could play a different Mario character, and honestly, people seem to have latched onto the idea of DeVito voicing Wario. You can readily find comments for this idea on Twitter, with people saying things like, "GIVE ME DANNY DEVITO AS WARIO YOU COWARDS" and "DANNY DEVITO FOR WARIO OR WE RIOT!" The people are onto something. Illumination would do well to listen.