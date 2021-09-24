Fans Are Demanding That This Beloved Actor Be Cast In The Super Mario Bros. Movie

This isn't the first time fans have demanded Danny DeVito voice an iconic video game character getting a movie treatment. Before "Detective Pikachu" came out, fans similarly voiced their opinions on social media of how DeVito would be the perfect choice for the electric mouse. The role ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, but it appears DeVito's fans are trying to get him more work once again by vying for him to have a role (any role) in the "Super Mario Bros." movie.

As you look across Twitter, some people hope Illumination replaces Chris Pratt with Danny DeVito for voicing Mario. Many fans expressed their disappointment at Pratt's casting since they believe he doesn't have the most distinct voice for an animated role. Plus, @dune5and points out the obvious casting match that was right in front of Illumination the entire time: "How the f*** can you cast charlie day as luigi and not have danny devito as mario." This is, of course, in reference to the two often sharing the screen together on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Other fans, like @LucinaDraws, also got in on the DeVito bandwagon, "Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed."

Others hold out hope DeVito could play a different Mario character, and honestly, people seem to have latched onto the idea of DeVito voicing Wario. You can readily find comments for this idea on Twitter, with people saying things like, "GIVE ME DANNY DEVITO AS WARIO YOU COWARDS" and "DANNY DEVITO FOR WARIO OR WE RIOT!" The people are onto something. Illumination would do well to listen.