Did What If...? Episode 7 Just Reference An Iconic Superman Moment?

Episode 7 of "What If...?" was a nice break from the world-ending plot points we've been suffering through for the last several weeks. Titled "What If... Thor Were an Only Child," the episode focused on just that — showing viewers a universe where the God of Thunder was raised without a brother. In this reality, Thor is the ultimate partier and travels from planet to planet with his friends, throwing some serious shindigs. While he thinks he's just there to have a good time, the god doesn't realize these massive parties can destroy the planets he's occupying.

To get Thor off Earth, SHIELD calls in Captain Marvel to remove him. This doesn't go according to plan, and the mighty heroes battle it out several times, leading to more destruction. The party finally ends when Frigga — Thor's mom — comes to Earth after Jane Foster lets her know things are getting out of hand on Midgard. Upon hearing that his mother is inbound, Thor travels all over the world cleaning up after his party, which includes a lot of heavy lifting. One particular scene was enjoyable for DC film fans, as there appeared to be a significant nod to Superman.