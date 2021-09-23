Does Natalie Portman Voice Jane In What If...? Episode 7?
Episode 7 of "What If...?" was all about Thor and what a universe would look like if he grew up as an only child. In this story, Loki still exists, but he lives on Joutenheim as a Frost Giant after he was returned to Laufey by Odin as a baby. Thor and Loki are quite good pals in this universe and refer to each other as "brothers from another mother." The Frost Giant has a decent-sized role in the episode, as do other famous companions of Thor. Lady Sif, Volstagg, Hogun, and Fandral all join the God of Thunder for his party on Earth, which his mother, Frigga, eventually crashes.
Of course, you can't have a Thor story without Jane — unless you're talking about "Ragnarok," then yes, you absolutely can. But there was definitely a Jane in "What If...?" Episode 7. She's the first person to notice Thor enter the atmosphere and approaches him after he starts his party in Las Vegas. The two instantly connect and close out the episode with the promise of a date. Viewers of the episode might have found themselves wondering who voiced Jane since several MCU stars did not lend their voices to their characters in "What If...?" Did Natalie Portman voice the character she made famous in "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World?"
Natalie Portman is back
Unfortunately, several characters in Episode 7 of "What If...?" are not voiced by their original MCU actor. Thankfully, that is not the case for Natalie Portman. The actress voices Jane Foster in the episode, which was rather exciting for fans. This is the second time Portman has provided voice work for the MCU, as she recorded just a few lines for "Avengers: Endgame," where her character appears briefly. However, she did not film for the movie as old footage from "Thor: The Dark World" was used to fake out viewers (via People).
Portman isn't done with the MCU just yet, as Oscar-winner will return to live-action with the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." Her character will become Mighty Thor, which Taikia Waititi revealed at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel. If there will be more Jane after that remains to be seen, more Natalie Portman is never a bad thing.