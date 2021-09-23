Does Natalie Portman Voice Jane In What If...? Episode 7?

Episode 7 of "What If...?" was all about Thor and what a universe would look like if he grew up as an only child. In this story, Loki still exists, but he lives on Joutenheim as a Frost Giant after he was returned to Laufey by Odin as a baby. Thor and Loki are quite good pals in this universe and refer to each other as "brothers from another mother." The Frost Giant has a decent-sized role in the episode, as do other famous companions of Thor. Lady Sif, Volstagg, Hogun, and Fandral all join the God of Thunder for his party on Earth, which his mother, Frigga, eventually crashes.

Of course, you can't have a Thor story without Jane — unless you're talking about "Ragnarok," then yes, you absolutely can. But there was definitely a Jane in "What If...?" Episode 7. She's the first person to notice Thor enter the atmosphere and approaches him after he starts his party in Las Vegas. The two instantly connect and close out the episode with the promise of a date. Viewers of the episode might have found themselves wondering who voiced Jane since several MCU stars did not lend their voices to their characters in "What If...?" Did Natalie Portman voice the character she made famous in "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World?"