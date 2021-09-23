The Director Of Dear Evan Hansen Made The Film On One Condition

When it comes to creating stories for the big screen, adapting a hit play or musical that originated on the Broadway stage has generally been as difficult as adapting a screenplay from a beloved novel. Simply put, fans of either medium may have a difficult time when they go to a movie with preconceived notions of who should be playing what role, and in some cases, singing the character's tunes.

Director Stephen Chbosky faced that very quandary in turning the popular Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" into a feature film. Having earned a Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Tony Award for star Ben Platt, the love and adulation for "Dear Evan Hansen" transcended the Broadway stage, as the soundtrack featuring the original cast members became a hit with music lovers (via Billboard). Singing the memorable tunes penned by "The Greatest Showman" and "La La Land" songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Platt not only became the face of the character on Broadway, but he also gave Evan Hansen a voice to listeners all over the world.

But with Platt becoming dangerously close to aging out of the teenage role that he originated on the stage in 2015 and played through 2017, Chbosky was faced with a crucial make-or-break decision: Could "Dear Evan Hansen" be made with somebody other than Platt as the titular lead?