Batgirl Will Share Some Key Talent With Marvel's Loki Series

It's the Marvel-DC crossover fans never knew they needed. No, sadly, it's not a Spiderman-Superman match-up, and Batman is not joining the Avengers. But behind the scenes, creative forces are coming together, as exemplified by director James Gunn zigzagging between directing "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies for Marvel and "Suicide Squad" projects for DC. So it's not so shocking for fans to learn that one of the creative forces behind the Disney+ hit "Loki" will also be behind the upcoming "Batgirl" movie for HBO Max.

Anticipation has been building for "Batgirl" ever since "In the Heights" actress Leslie Grace was cast in the iconic title role earlier this year, making her the first performer to take on the character in a movie since Alicia Silverstone back in 1997's "Batman and Robin." The film will be the first DC Universe movie produced exclusively for HBO Max, with shooting expected to start this November, per Variety. The outlet also reported that the team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life") will be directing a script by "Bumblebee" and "The Flash" writer Christina Hodson.

But while it's neither the writer nor directors who will connect "Batgirl" to "Loki," another behind-the-scenes player will make her presence known in the new movie. Fans don't even have to watch to experience her contributions — as long as they are able to listen.