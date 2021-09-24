The Alma Moment In AHS: Double Feature Episode 6 That Made No Sense To Fans

While the scariest parts of "American Horror Story" tend to involve supernatural creatures or haunted locations, sometimes it's the show's unassuming characters that can be the most frightening. That's certainly the case with Alma Gardner (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a homeschooled violin prodigy who grew to become the true villain of "Double Feature - Red Tide."

With the residents of Provincetown all getting swept up in the town's black pill craze, the season saw Alma readily join in and allow the stimulants to enhance her musical talents. Indeed, despite her innocent appearance and convincing ability to gaslight others, the little girl proved to be truly cunning and willing to do whatever it takes to become the world's greatest violinist — even if it meant essentially killing her drab but well-intentioned mother, Doris (Lily Rabe).

"American Horror Story" fans were wary of Alma all season, worried about when she'd inevitably harm her family. By the time the finale of "Red Tide" rolled around, Alma had seemingly gotten her way and was on the cusp of achieving musical success too. On a Reddit discussion thread for the episode, though, "American Horror Story" fans pointed out one Alma moment in the "Red Tide" finale that just didn't make sense.

So, what did the season's "insidious little monster" do to confuse "Double Feature" viewers?