The First Trailer For Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Has Arrived

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" is a horror classic. It updated the '80s slasher style for the '90s and starred a group of icons from the era: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.

Now, the '90s slasher is getting updated for the 2020s with Amazon's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series, which just got a new trailer. And from the looks of things, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is getting the full Gen Z treatment. The trailer has diverse young characters dancing under bisexual lighting, someone describing someone else as a "sociopath," and an Olivia Rodrigo song on the soundtrack.

The new version hopes to make generational icons out of a new crop of stars. The cast of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" includes Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso.

The trailer is heavier on horror than the teen drama-focused teaser trailer Amazon released last week, and features teases of some classic slasher movie images like the masked killer coming up behind somebody and the silver flash of a knife in darkness.