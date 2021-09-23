Check Out The First Trailer For Muppets Haunted Mansion

It's the time of the year when scary stuff reigns supreme, and Disney+ knows exactly what you need to maximize your goosebumps for the spooky season: The Muppets. In a move inspired by Disney's thrilling "Haunted Mansion" ride — and, possibly, the slightly less thrilling movie based on said ride — everyone's favorite puppet heroes are set to be scared in "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

This is far from the Muppets' first venture in the land of genre films. From "The Muppets Treasure Island" and "Muppets from Space" to "The Muppets Christmas Carol" and "The Muppets Wizard of Oz," there are few places they haven't been willing to venture, and let's be honest, some light-hearted haunted house horror might work very well within their universe. Now, if only there was a trailer that could offer eager fans a sneak peek at the hair-raising things to come ... oh, wait, there is. The first trailer for "Muppets Haunted Mansion" just dropped, and it's nothing short of haunting in all the right, Muppet-y ways.