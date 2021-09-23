We Now Know Whether Vincent D'Onofrio Would Return To Play The Kingpin
The multiverse is something Marvel fans have been obsessing over since "WandaVision" first brought Evan Peters into the MCU to play fake Pietro Maximoff. While that turned out to be a bait and switch, it wasn't long after that "Loki" introduced the idea of a palpable, thus-far-preventable multiverse and brought that multiverse into fruition with its season finale.
Since then, all bets have been off. The entire "What If...?" series is predicated on the notion of multiverses (and potentially those multiverses colliding at some point) and there's an upcoming "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" on the horizon. However, there is another major motion picture involving Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) which has fans not only talking about the multiverse, but what it could mean for old Marvel actors returning.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is now confirmed to be about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) going to Doctor Strange, asking him to alter reality so that no one knows he is Spider-Man, and catastrophic consequences ensuing — including the appearance of Doctor Octopus, as performed by "Spider-Man 2" star Alfred Molina.
There has been discussion of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their own Spider-Man roles, and there are also rumors of Charlie Cox returning as the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil. While he denied that his arm was seen in the "No Way Home" trailer, the rumor persists.
Where there's Daredevil, Kingpin can't be far behind — so how does Vincent D'Onofrio feel about the possibility of reprising the role?
The once and future Kingpin
Bringing back beloved characters is money in the bank for the MCU. However people may feel about the ups and downs of past incarnations of Marvel characters, there is no denying the good will fans have for actors who took up the mantle of certain roles. There's a reason rumors persist that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will play Peter Parker once more: People want that very badly.
While not every Netflix Marvel series was a slam dunk, there's no denying that "Daredevil," its genesis point, is still beloved to this day. So, the question isn't so much about whether or not the MCU would want to bring Daredevil characters into the current world in a cameo at least so much as it is a question of whether or not the performers themselves would come agree to return.
While she was out promoting her latest Netflix film, "Nightbooks," Krysten Ritter surprised fans when she revealed she would be happy to reprise her role as Jessica Jones. And, it turns out, she isn't the only person ready and willing to come back. Yes, Vincent D'Onofrio would play Kingpin once more.
"I do take it as a compliment," D'Onofrio said when Screen Rant asked him about fans continued desire for him to return as Kingpin. "I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it's very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked."
One can only hope Marvel will heed the call and bring back D'Onofrio's version of Kingpin, a villain who is still a clear favorite of Marvel fans everywhere.