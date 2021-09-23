We Now Know Whether Vincent D'Onofrio Would Return To Play The Kingpin

The multiverse is something Marvel fans have been obsessing over since "WandaVision" first brought Evan Peters into the MCU to play fake Pietro Maximoff. While that turned out to be a bait and switch, it wasn't long after that "Loki" introduced the idea of a palpable, thus-far-preventable multiverse and brought that multiverse into fruition with its season finale.

Since then, all bets have been off. The entire "What If...?" series is predicated on the notion of multiverses (and potentially those multiverses colliding at some point) and there's an upcoming "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" on the horizon. However, there is another major motion picture involving Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) which has fans not only talking about the multiverse, but what it could mean for old Marvel actors returning.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is now confirmed to be about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) going to Doctor Strange, asking him to alter reality so that no one knows he is Spider-Man, and catastrophic consequences ensuing — including the appearance of Doctor Octopus, as performed by "Spider-Man 2" star Alfred Molina.

There has been discussion of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their own Spider-Man roles, and there are also rumors of Charlie Cox returning as the Netflix incarnation of Daredevil. While he denied that his arm was seen in the "No Way Home" trailer, the rumor persists.

Where there's Daredevil, Kingpin can't be far behind — so how does Vincent D'Onofrio feel about the possibility of reprising the role?