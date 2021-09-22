Escape The Undertaker Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Today marks the first day of Autumn, which also means soon we'll be breaking out the cozy blankets and preparing to watch seasonal films. Whether you're a horror movie aficionado or more of a "When Harry Met Sally" fall-vibes type, there's no wrong way to enjoy the spooky season. Netflix is also adding tons of horror content for the Halloween season, including classics and new Netflix originals.

One of the most interesting Netflix originals headed to the streaming service this October is an interactive film, similar in style to the popular "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" project. This new movie, however, has an intriguing twist — it features WWE superstars. The Netflix Halloween special "Escape The Undertaker" stars the famous retired professional wrestler The Undertaker (whose real name is Mark Calaway) and takes place in his haunted mansion, where he uses his infamous powerful urn to "torture" the record-breaking WWE team The New Day within his halls. It's then up to the audience to make choices for the team, and try to get them out of the haunted mansion alive.

Here's everything we know so far about the release date, cast, and plot of "Escape The Undertaker."