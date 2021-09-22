Here's How The Writer Of The Original Blade Really Feels About The MCU Reboot
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has covered a lot of narrative ground in the 13 years since "Iron Man." What began as a franchise focused on characters like a billionaire philanthropist, a deadly female assassin, and a thawed-out World War II vet has spread out into the cosmos, where magic, aliens, and a multiverse exists. Despite all the mystical goings-on that we've seen in recent entries like "WandaVision," "Loki," and the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there is one particular supernatural element that's been noticeably absent from the MCU: vampires.
However, that will soon change thanks to the "Blade" movie currently on the horizon at Marvel Studios. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel's "Blade" will be directed by Bassam Tariq and star two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. While the new movie is an exciting one to think about, it's worth noting that this is not the first time the Marvel Comics vampire has appeared on the big screen. Blade's time in film stretches far beyond the MCU. The first "Blade" movie, starring Wesley Snipes and Stephen Dorff, came out in 1998 and predated comic book movies like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man."
Considering "Blade" occupies such a special place in the history of comic book movie adaptations, how does the movie's writer feel about the upcoming reboot?
David S. Goyer gives the MCU Blade reboot his seal of approval
David S. Goyer, the screenwriter of "Blade" and its two sequels, 2002's "Blade II" and 2004's "Blade Trinity," is one of the most prolific writers of superhero movies. In addition to the "Blade" trilogy, he wrote the screenplays for "Batman Begins," "Man of Steel," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (via IMDb). Due to his long history with "Blade" and his involvement in the superhero genre, there may be some curiosity about his feelings on the MCU "Blade" reboot — a project that doesn't involve him.
Goyer spoke about the new "Blade" movie in a recent interview with Comic Book Resources. The screenwriter revealed, "I'm thrilled by it. I love it," and went on to explain, "I mean, one of the things, if you're a comic book fan, there is the 1940s Batman and the 1950s Batman, and then there's the Denny O'Neil and Neil Adams' Batman, and the Frank Miller Batman. They're perennials, and I couldn't be more tickled that another version of Blade is coming out. [Mahershala Ali] is certainly one of the most amazing actors working today. I'll be one of the first people to buy a ticket to that film."
Goyer is not the only "Blade" trilogy alum who is excited by the MCU reboot. In a February 2021 interview with Uproxx, Wesley Snipes opened up about the film, saying, "It's a beautiful thing. [Mahershala Ali has] got a heck of a job on his hands."