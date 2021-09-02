The Latest Blade Director Opens Up About The Pressures Of Rebooting The Property

Would you like to take a look into the MCU's distant future? Yes, it's that magical time once more — "Blade" time.

Blade, the character who originally ushered the world of Marvel to the hallowed halls of the big screen, is coming back at some point. The franchise originally starred Mr. "Passenger 57" himself, Wesley Snipes, and also featured a sequel directed by Guillermo del Toro. We know filming is happening in 2022, so maybe we'll see the film the following year, but, Olympic-level long-distance waiting aside, Blade fans are ravenous.

And why shouldn't they be ravenous? If you bring Mahershala Ali out onto a stage and say "new Blade, who dis," people are going to want to know more. We haven't heard much about the (half) vampire project, but we did hear not too long ago that the new "Blade" MCU film will be directed by Bassam Tariq. The young director's latest film, the Riz Ahmed starring "Mogul Mowgli," hits theaters on September 3, and while Tariq is out there doing promotional work for the film, he's also opening up about "Blade."

While speaking with The Playlist Podcast Network, Tariq dropped what is probably the most important piece of information: "First of all, I can confirm that I am directing Blade," he says. "Marvel is letting me do that." But obviously Tariq had more to say than that.