Get Your First Look At Jon Stewart's New Apple TV Series

The comedian is making his triumphant return to TV with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" — a current affairs series that will debut new episodes every other week. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the show's creation in October 2020, and it is the first project to come from a multi-year partnership with Apple.

The series is a one-hour, single-issue show and is set to run for multiple seasons. It "will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation," according to Apple. In the show, which you can get a feel for in the trailer above, Stewart will speak with people who are directly impacted by the episode's central issue as well as those who have played a role in creating said impact. Together, they hope to find a productive path towards action.

"The Problem with Jon Stewart" will also dig into Stewart's work outside the television studio, as he has been a powerful advocate for 9/11 first responders and veterans for years. Additionally, each season of the series will also be accompanied by a companion podcast to continue the discussion outside the one-hour format. It will feature staff members from the show as they conduct interviews with activists.

"The Problem with Jon Stewart" launches Sept. 30 on Apple TV+.