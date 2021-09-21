Get Your First Look At Jon Stewart's New Apple TV Series
At last, Jon Stewart is finally returning to TV.
After taking over as the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" from Craig Kilborn in 1999, the actor and comedian became a beloved fixture of the late-night TV landscape for more than a decade. Under his impressive leadership, the satirical news program became a must-watch series, especially for younger audiences. In 2010, the Pew Research Center revealed that 74% of the show's viewership was between 18 and 49, while 10% watched the show for the news. Although Stewart repeatedly claimed he was not a journalist but a comedian, he often made a real difference through his reporting, per Time.
Stewart eventually stepped away from "The Daily Show" in 2015 after more than 16 years at the helm, allowing Trevor Noah to take the reins. And although he's appeared on programs since then, including several appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Stewart hasn't been a permanent fixture on TV since vacating the anchor desk six years ago. Now he's making his long-awaited return with "The Problem with Jon Stewart," and we've finally got our first look at the new Apple TV+ series, which debuts this fall.
Jon Stewart is back thanks to Apple TV+
The comedian is making his triumphant return to TV with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" — a current affairs series that will debut new episodes every other week. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the show's creation in October 2020, and it is the first project to come from a multi-year partnership with Apple.
The series is a one-hour, single-issue show and is set to run for multiple seasons. It "will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation," according to Apple. In the show, which you can get a feel for in the trailer above, Stewart will speak with people who are directly impacted by the episode's central issue as well as those who have played a role in creating said impact. Together, they hope to find a productive path towards action.
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" will also dig into Stewart's work outside the television studio, as he has been a powerful advocate for 9/11 first responders and veterans for years. Additionally, each season of the series will also be accompanied by a companion podcast to continue the discussion outside the one-hour format. It will feature staff members from the show as they conduct interviews with activists.
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" launches Sept. 30 on Apple TV+.