Willie Garson's Career Left Him With A Massive Net Worth At His Death

To the shock of many fans and friends, it was announced on September 21, 2021, that actor Willie Garson died at the age of 57. Garson had reportedly been dealing with an unspecified illness before his passing, although his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Actor Titus Welliver broke the news on Garson's death.

The actor was probably best known as Stanford "Stanny" Blatch, the best friend of Carrie in "Sex And The City." It was a role that, while limited in terms of his appearances, was made special thanks to Garson and really stuck with fans. However, to say that Garson became somewhat of a familiar face due to his numerous other roles in TV and movies would be an understatement. The actor's career spanned four decades, with his latest credits being his roles on "Big Mouth" and "Supergirl" last year (via TV Line). With such a long career and a knack for playing fan-favorite characters, it's no wonder that besides an impressive legacy, Garson also had a lucrative net worth.