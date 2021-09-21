Star Wars: Visions Is Crushing It On Rotten Tomatoes

Although we're in a lull between "Star Wars" movies right now, there is no shortage of Disney+ "Star Wars" series on the horizon. Disney took one look at the success of "The Mandalorian" and decided to run full-speed ahead with the likes of "The Book of Boba Fett," the Obi-Wan series with Ewan McGregor, and several more. However, among these carefully interconnected stories is another new entry to the galaxy that's unlike any of the others: "Star Wars: Visions."

For this anthology series, seven Japanese animation studios put their own twist on "Star Wars" by creating nine short anime films that tell original, contained stories in 13 to 22 minutes. It's far from the first time "Star Wars" has been animated — the "The Clone Wars" series features some of the franchise's best storytelling since the original trilogy — but "Visions" is undeniably inventive in style and tone. The shorts take the classic elements of "Star Wars" — lightsabers, droids, Jedi, Sith — and play with them in alternate universes that have no interest in adhering to canon.

Fans have already gone crazy over the lightsabers in the trailer, one of which unfurls into a wicked umbrella of death. All nine episodes are going to be available on Disney+ on September 22, but early reviews are in and, so far, "Star Wars: Visions" is crushing it on Rotten Tomatoes with fresh reviews across the board.

"It's bold and creative — and the most exciting Star Wars has been in a long time," Andrew Webster wrote for The Verge. This is a sentiment shared by many of the reviewers, who praise the series for its creativity, especially as a result of not having to worry about canon lore or a particular timeline.