Amazing World Of Gumball Fans Just Got Some Incredible News

For fans of TV shows, it's always a bummer when the series ends before its time. That was the case with "The Amazing World of Gumball," the Cartoon Network series about a talking blue cat and his eccentric family that's just as funny for adults as it is for kids. Back in 2016, series creator Ben Bocquelet Tweeted that the show's sixth season would be its last. Season 6 concluded on June 24, 2019, and that's the last we've seen of Gumball (Nicolas Cantu) and the gang, except for the occasional one-off special.

But now, "The Amazing World of Gumball" is officially going to be back. A movie based on the series has been in development since as early as February 2021 (via Deadline), so if you're among those fans who think "The Amazing World of Gumball" is an animated series that would make for a good movie, you won't be disappointed.

That's just one part of the good news. On Sept. 21, 2021, WarnerMedia Kids & Family shared an official synopsis of the movie and unveiled an entirely new project. Read on for the details.