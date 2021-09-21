Classic Disney Loki Is The Best Loki Variant In This New Promo For The Series
"Loki" introduces some wild concepts into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even gives fans a new villain in Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, aka Kang the Conqueror. But the most important idea it plays with is revealing that alternate versions of characters exist thanks to different timeline branches. Obviously, the series gives audiences multiple versions of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as we know him, while it also delivers some other surprising variants.
Sophia Di Martino appears opposite Hiddleston as a female Loki variant called Sylvie, who causes havoc across the Sacred Timeline. The dynamic between the main trickster and Sylvie becomes incredibly complicated when the two variants fall for each other — how cute. Sylvie isn't the only Loki variant to show up in the series, though, as Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki while Jack Veal appears as Kid Loki, and DeObia Oparei stars as Boastful Loki. Oh, and there's also an Alligator Loki, of course.
Thanks to his uniquely villainous nature, there are so many ways to look at the God of Mischief. "Loki" Season 1's ending confirms that a second season will arrive on Disney+ at some point, which is a relief for fans since the series wraps up on a shocking cliffhanger that will surely have enormous ramifications for the wider MCU. But a recent promo for the Disney+ series reveals a brand new Loki variant is among us.
Classic Disney Loki steals Tom Hiddleston's spotlight
The new "Loki" promo sees Tom Hiddleston himself explain how he won the Loki role next to Chris Hemsworth in the first "Thor" film and what it was like training next to the muscular star. The actor points out that he's been playing Loki for 11 years, saying that it's "just over 25% of my entire life" — which is quite impressive. But the promo video gives us a new variant alongside the star himself: Classic Disney Loki.
This cute, animated Loki doesn't look as intimidating as he often does in live-action, but he's still got a mischievous facial expression. He also wears a pair of white gloves, not unlike Disney's own Mickey Mouse. The Classic Disney Loki pops up alongside Tom Hiddleston as he explains his journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and he's the complete opposite of the animated Thor design shown in the footage.
The video doesn't show a complete look at the Classic Disney Thor — keeping his design blacked out like an unlockable video game character. Hemsworth will presumably get his own version of the "Untold" promo for Disney's YouTube channel. That will probably arrive online whenever the marketing starts for "Thor: Love and Thunder," which arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.