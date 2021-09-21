Classic Disney Loki Is The Best Loki Variant In This New Promo For The Series

"Loki" introduces some wild concepts into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even gives fans a new villain in Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, aka Kang the Conqueror. But the most important idea it plays with is revealing that alternate versions of characters exist thanks to different timeline branches. Obviously, the series gives audiences multiple versions of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as we know him, while it also delivers some other surprising variants.

Sophia Di Martino appears opposite Hiddleston as a female Loki variant called Sylvie, who causes havoc across the Sacred Timeline. The dynamic between the main trickster and Sylvie becomes incredibly complicated when the two variants fall for each other — how cute. Sylvie isn't the only Loki variant to show up in the series, though, as Richard E. Grant plays Classic Loki while Jack Veal appears as Kid Loki, and DeObia Oparei stars as Boastful Loki. Oh, and there's also an Alligator Loki, of course.

Thanks to his uniquely villainous nature, there are so many ways to look at the God of Mischief. "Loki" Season 1's ending confirms that a second season will arrive on Disney+ at some point, which is a relief for fans since the series wraps up on a shocking cliffhanger that will surely have enormous ramifications for the wider MCU. But a recent promo for the Disney+ series reveals a brand new Loki variant is among us.