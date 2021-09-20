Bloopers That Make Us Love The Suicide Squad Even More

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" puts the director's campier tendencies on full display to raucous effect in an R-rated superhero dramedy, which draws some of its biggest laughs from brutal killings and some of its sweetest moments from rats and giant eyeball fluid. It is the kind of movie you get when you hand the director of "Guardians of The Galaxy" and "Super" a free license to go nuts on a major studio budget.

A lot of "The Suicide Squad's" charm comes from its incredible cast. These characters are villains, mind you, and it takes talent to make them feel likable — more misguided than malevolent. The audience has to see the humanity in a shark who snacks on people and a redeemable father figure in one of the world's most deadly hitmen. And in a newly released gag reel from the shooting of the film, it's clearer than ever that the cast's on-set camaraderie played a significant role in bolstering their on-screen chemistry and likeability.