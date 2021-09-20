Bloopers That Make Us Love The Suicide Squad Even More
James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" puts the director's campier tendencies on full display to raucous effect in an R-rated superhero dramedy, which draws some of its biggest laughs from brutal killings and some of its sweetest moments from rats and giant eyeball fluid. It is the kind of movie you get when you hand the director of "Guardians of The Galaxy" and "Super" a free license to go nuts on a major studio budget.
A lot of "The Suicide Squad's" charm comes from its incredible cast. These characters are villains, mind you, and it takes talent to make them feel likable — more misguided than malevolent. The audience has to see the humanity in a shark who snacks on people and a redeemable father figure in one of the world's most deadly hitmen. And in a newly released gag reel from the shooting of the film, it's clearer than ever that the cast's on-set camaraderie played a significant role in bolstering their on-screen chemistry and likeability.
The best The Suicide Squad bloopers
The best blooper reels capture something essential about the energy on-set of a particular movie, and the "The Suicide Squad" gag reel certainly feels in line with the over-the-top energy of the film itself. There's John Cena in full Peacemaker ensemble sucking sensuously on a fake severed finger before proclaiming, "Yeah, that's a d**k," while his castmates groan. There's also Margot Robbie and Juan Diego Botto standing opposite each other while covered in tropical birds and laughing like beautiful idiots. Truly, these bloopers reflect the duality of man.
The most hysterical antics on display here come courtesy of Flula Borg as Javelin. In a set of bloopers from the opening plane scene, he pretends not to be able to keep his javelin upright, quipping, "I just can't keep it up," while Margot Robbie clutches at her chest with laughter. "This performance is very difficult," Borg continues. "I was ready for it but then it keeps flopping."