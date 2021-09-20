A New Dune Spot Teases Epic Clashes

Following multiple failed production attempts, a poorly-received surrealistic adaptation by David Lynch, and a subpar mini-series for Syfy, "Dune" has finally found its home with director Denis Villeneuve.

While Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" has been infamously difficult to adapt to screen, the latest attempt at tackling the futuristic science-fiction tale has been a massive success, if early critical reviews are to be believed. Positive reviews continue to roll in as fans eagerly anticipate its widespread theatrical release.

Part one of two, the film follows a family tasked with restoring the desert planet Arrakis, which produces a powerful drug known as melange or "the spice." It's a high-risk, high-reward undertaking for the Atreides as they battle sandworms and betrayal. The latest "Dune" teaser offers a glimpse at the action to come as the newly-crowned miners clash with enemies and gargantuan creatures alike.

So, what does the latest "Dune" spot reveal about the upcoming epic science-fiction film?