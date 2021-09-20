HBO Max Reveals New Footage From Dune, Matrix 4, King Richard, And More

It may have been Netflix's night at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday. The streaming service won 44 awards, the most of any network or platform, including some first-ever wins for "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit," per Gold Derby. However, streaming newcomer HBO Max had a strong showing in its first year of competition. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service won three awards during Sunday's Emmys telecast, including outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks" star Jean Smart.

Not only did HBO Max make its presence known on the awards show stage, but it also released a new commercial during the broadcast (via YouTube) that showed off its undeniably impressive slate of upcoming shows and movies. The spot included clips from a range of forthcoming HBO shows, HBO Max originals, and Warner Bros. movies, the latter of which will receive day-and-date theatrical releases through the end of 2021.

Among the new projects highlighted in the spot were the upcoming HBO Max exclusive series "And Just Like That...," "Peacemaker," "The Sex Lives of College Girls," and new seasons of HBO shows "Euphoria," "Succession," "Insecure," the "Gossip Girl" reboot, and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." All of these shows are premiering this fall or in early 2022. The ad also features previously unseen footage from the highly anticipated movies "Dune," "King Richard," and "The Matrix Resurrections."