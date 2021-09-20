The Emmys Speech That Had Twitter Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Sometimes an unusually long acceptance speech at an awards show can be interesting, emotional, and memorable. Unfortunately, according to Emmy viewers on Twitter, that's not what happened during tonight telecast.

The long speech in question occurred when Scott Frank won best directing in a limited series for Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" ... and as is now clear, his victory speech was not limited, at all. Ignoring the orchestra as they twice tried to play him off, Frank proceeded to read a two-page speech which took far longer than anyone had anticipated. And while viewers of "The Queen's Gambit" were certainly happy to see the series get recognition, many people were far less happy about Frank's behavior during the awards, which clearly tried the patience of those watching the telecast.

Throughout his speech — and after it finally ended — viewers flocked to Twitter to express their frustration with what they perceived as Scott's over-the-top performance.