The Famous Movie Speech That Won Anya Taylor-Joy The Lead In Furiosa

It's never easy to replace an actor who already delivered a memorable performance, and few know that better than Anya Taylor-Joy. Joy is the lead in the upcoming "Furiosa," sequel to George Miller's 2015 masterpiece, "Mad Max: Fury Road," which is considered one of the best films of the 2010s. While Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) was the title character of that film, the true lead was Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron – even Tom Hardy thinks so. "Furiosa" will delve into the character's backstory and explore how she became the imperator who defied Immortan Joe and absconded with his harem of fertile women.

"Furiosa" won't be Taylor-Joy's first lead role. She first broke out with the lead role of Thomasin in Robert Eggers' 2015 colonial-era thriller "The Witch." In 2020, she starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix drama "The Queen's Gambit," for which she won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and an Emmy nomination.

Even so, filling in for Charlize Theron is a tall task. But on top of that challenge, Anya Taylor-Joy had to nail one of the greatest speeches in film history just to land the role.