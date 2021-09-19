Michael K Williams's Emmys Snub Has The Internet Enraged

On Sunday night, Michael K. Williams was a trending topic on Twitter after the actor lost in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category. The late actor passed away earlier this month, and many felt he was deserving of the Emmy. "WHAT THE F*** IS WITH THESE LOVECRAFT COUNTRY SNUBS!!! Especially for Michael K. Williams, he was absolutely incredible," one fan angrily tweeted on Sunday night. "Wow. The #emmy academy passes up giving michael K. Williams a posthumous award to hand best supporting actor in a drama to Tobias Menzies. Shades of Chadwick Boseman and the Oscars. Hey awards shows, give the flowers to our great Black actors while you can...," NPR critic Eric Deggans wrote.

While many felt that Williams was snubbed, he did receive a beautiful tribute from Kerry Washington, who presented the award. "Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being, who has left us far too soon," Washington said. "Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence, your artistry, will endure. We love you," she said.

