A New Sex Education Season 3 Trailer Teases Heavy Drama
The highly anticipated third season of "Sex Education" will hit Netflix on September 17th, and the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer to get fans excited for the latest instalment. While "Sex Education" is noted for its raunchy humor and hysterically awkward depiction of teenage life, it has also been praised for its ability to balance the laughs with some pretty weighty subject matter. As Rotten Tomatoes points out, critics have described the series as "heartfelt and surprisingly wise," while praising it for its thoughtful approach to sexuality.
Season 3 looks set to continue with the sensibilities which have made "Sex Education" one of Netflix's most acclaimed releases in recent memory. The new series will undoubtedly be stuffed with laughs and more cringe-inducing sexual misadventures from the students at Moordale Secondary School. However, if the latest tease is anything to go by, the next outing will be the most emotionally complex one to date.
The bleaker side of love is a big theme in Sex Education Season 3
The latest "Sex Education" teaser is all about love and relationships, but not in the way which sees everyone lives happily ever after. We already know that the new season is all about change, but it's not for the better per se. For a start, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) is clearly struggling to fully embrace his relationship with Eric Efflong (Ncuti Gatwa), much to the latter's disappointment. Elsewhere, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) appears to be longing for Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt,) following the breakdown of their relationship and the imminent arrival of her baby.
Of course, the biggest question heading into "Sex Education" Season 3 is what will happen between Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). In the dramatic Season 2 cliffhanger, Isaac Goodwin (George Robinson), who'd taken a liking to Maeve, deleted Otis' heartfelt love confession from her phone before she had the chance to hear it.
Sadly, the trailer reveals that Otis has found a new flame. That being said, it's also clear that Maeve finds out about the voicemail and there are still feelings between them, which Otis doesn't want to admit to this time around. Just how long will this charade between the pair of them last?