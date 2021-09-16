A New Sex Education Season 3 Trailer Teases Heavy Drama

The latest "Sex Education" teaser is all about love and relationships, but not in the way which sees everyone lives happily ever after. We already know that the new season is all about change, but it's not for the better per se. For a start, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) is clearly struggling to fully embrace his relationship with Eric Efflong (Ncuti Gatwa), much to the latter's disappointment. Elsewhere, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) appears to be longing for Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt,) following the breakdown of their relationship and the imminent arrival of her baby.

Of course, the biggest question heading into "Sex Education" Season 3 is what will happen between Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey). In the dramatic Season 2 cliffhanger, Isaac Goodwin (George Robinson), who'd taken a liking to Maeve, deleted Otis' heartfelt love confession from her phone before she had the chance to hear it.

Sadly, the trailer reveals that Otis has found a new flame. That being said, it's also clear that Maeve finds out about the voicemail and there are still feelings between them, which Otis doesn't want to admit to this time around. Just how long will this charade between the pair of them last?