You Season 3 Trailer: Joe And Love Are The Nice, Normal Murderers Next Door

"You" is the Netflix series that's either one of the darkest shows on television or one of the most optimistic, depending on how you look at it. Can a serial stalker like Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) find true love and happiness, even if it means manipulating those closest to him? That's what "You" aims to find out. And based on the newly released trailer for Season 3, it looks like Joe will be tested in ways he never has before.

In the first season of "You," Joe tries to have a relationship with a woman he'd been stalking, Beck, only for it to spiral out of control and end in tragedy. Joe then flees to Los Angeles, where he starts a new life under an assumed identity (from a guy he knocks out and then keeps imprisoned in a plexiglass cage). During Season 2, Joe finds someone better suited for him: Love (Victoria Pedretti), a woman who is nearly as obsessed with him as he is with her — even after she learns what Joe really is. When Joe looks at this mirror image of himself, he doesn't like what he sees. Problem is, Love becomes pregnant with Joe's baby.

Season 2 ends with yet another violent climax. Heading into Season 3, Joe and Love are trying to make it work for the sake of their new baby. And based on the new trailer, it looks like fatherhood might finally be the impetus for Joe to become a better person. But if "You" has taught us anything, it's never that simple.

Check out a full breakdown of the "You" Season 3 trailer below.