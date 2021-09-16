Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reveals Hilarious Alternate Names For Johnny's Eagle Fang Dojo

Nobody took the loss of the Cobra Kai dojo harder than Johnny Lawrence. Hornswoggled again by that rascally old John Kreese, Lawrence found himself out of a job and back at the less forgiving end of your standard rags-to-riches spectrum. Still, if there's one thing that Johnny has taught us over the decades, it's that you don't stay down when life kicks you in the face and steals your girlfriend. The beloved entrepreneur dusted himself off and started teaching karate once again, this time in the park. "...If we're gonna be taken seriously, we need a name that commands respect," he said of his new venture in the season 3 episode "Obstáculos." "A name that elicits power and dominance. Cobras are strong. They may be king of the jungle, but the world's more than just a jungle, and there's only one animal that can kill a snake."

With the corners of that ironclad logic tucked neatly away, Lawrence started Eagle Fang Karate, a school with a logo that took eagles and fangs and gave them the old "peanut butter on my chocolate" treatment. It's the sort of name that reminds viewers that yes, this is a character who suffered at least one severe concussion growing up.

And the fun doesn't stop there. In a recent tweet, "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz discussed the creative process that went into bringing the most ... something ... name for a business to the screen.