Richard E. Grant Details His Transformation Into A Drag Queen In Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Exclusive

Richard E. Grant has had several transformative performances since his debut in showbiz nearly 40 years ago. As his fans and colleagues will attest, Grant commands attention whenever he steps in front of a camera.

Hot off his memorable turn as Classic Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston on Marvel's Disney+ streaming series "Loki," Grant's latest project finds him in even more extravagant costumes for the movie musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie." Adapted from the hit stage musical of the same name, "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 17. The film recounts the true story of Jamie New (Max Harwood), a gay teen in Sheffield, England who, while supported by his mother (Sarah Lancashire), is taunted by school bullies and shamed by his father (Ralph Ineson) as he dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Grant stars in the pivotal role of Hugo Battersby, a costume shop owner whose days as the famous drag queen, Loco Chanelle, are in the distant past. Hugo's fire for the art of drag is reignited, though, when Jamie finds his way into his shop in search of a costume for his act. He becomes a mentor for the resilient 16-year-old, as he defies naysayers and chases down his goal.