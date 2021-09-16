AHS: Double Feature Episode 5 Confirms What Fans Suspected All Along About Doris

Contains spoilers for Episode 5 of "American Horror Story: Double Feature — Red Tide"

Alas, poor Doris. We knew her, fans of "American Horror Story: Double Feature," as a woman of infinite worry, worry for her unborn child, worry about the monsters outside her door in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and worry about her husband Harry (Finn Wittrock) and daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and their new habit of drinking blood.

Okay, in retrospect, most of that is pretty worrisome, especially as the due date for the baby approaches. In the fifth episode of "Double Feature," titled "Gaslighting," baby Eli finally arrives into his twisted family. Father and sister are both taking the drug known as "The Muse," which gives them their vampiric cravings but also makes them incredibly prolific in their chosen creative fields: screenwriting for Harry and music performance for Alma. They're the lucky ones; people without talent who take the Muse are eventually turned into pale, semi-feral monsters, the same ones who threatened Doris (Lily Rabe) when they arrived in Provincetown.

Doris, as the episode shows us, is one of these people. Giving birth to her new son, whose newborn blood is especially potent for those on the Muse, is the final act of creation her family needs from Doris. Alma convinces her mother to take the pill, with disastrous results for Doris, ones that were surprising perhaps only in how quickly they were visited upon her. As u/abbieshark put it on Reddit, "Omg that was a fast transformation Doris must have had negative talent."