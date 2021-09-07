Change Is In The Air In A Brand New Sex Education Season 3 Trailer

Netflix long ago cornered the market on teen shows, with the British dramedy "Sex Education" earning high marks from viewers and critics alike for its thoughtful approach to the familiar pressures of young adulthood, including the complicated — but unfortunately little-talked-about — topics of sex and intimacy.

The series, which was created and written by Laurie Nunn, follows the teenaged Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the son of a divorced sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), as he opens his own sex clinic at Moordale Secondary School with the help of another student, Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), who is a fiercely intelligent and savvy social outcast with a head for business. Together, they run the clinic and offer advice to the curious students of Moordale, giving them the sex education they're not receiving in school or at home, all the while avoiding their own burgeoning feelings for one another.

But Otis and Maeve's sex clinic isn't the only way the show approaches the topic of sex in an attempt to have open and honest conversations about relationships and intimacy. The show's memorable second season featured Jean (Anderson) helping the students and staff with their sexual problems, all while the students put on a play written and directed by Lily (Tanya Reynolds) that was extremely racy (via Bustle).

And based on the new trailer for Season 3, these events has apparently given the school quite the reputation, especially in the wake of head teacher Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) angrily distributing copies of Jean's notebook detailing the students' and staff members' sexual problems. Here's what the new trailer has set up for Season 3 of "Sex Education."