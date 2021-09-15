Fans Of The Outpost Just Got The Worst News Ever

Today is a sad day for fans of original fantasy properties on TV.

"The Outpost" is the dark fantasy show on The CW that premiered in 2018. Created by Kynan Grifin and Jason Faller, the series follows Talon (Jessica Green), the last member of a race of magic-users called the Blackbloods. The show begins when Talon comes of age and embarks on a quest for revenge, along with her best friend Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), against the people who wiped out her village. Eventually, she winds up at The Outpost, where she meets an exiled queen, Lady Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse), hoping to unite her people and defeat a rising tide of religious fanaticism.

Talon and Janzo have come a long way since Season 1. Lady Gwynn has since died, leaving Talon to take the crown in her place. This transpires just when the powerful and mysterious gods called The Seven return to the Green World, and tell Talon that she is the daughter of the goddess Aster. That sets the stage for Talon's final conflict between her loyalties to her people and her true nature.

The last time The CW ordered more episodes of "The Outpost" was in October 2020, just before the Season 3 premiere. However, The CW considered those 13 additional episodes to still be part of Season 3, not an official fourth season — although some sources do describe it that way (via ComicBook.com). Whatever you want to call it, the current season of "The Outpost" will be the last.