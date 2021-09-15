The Surprising Connection Between Nightbooks And Krysten Ritter's Most Underrated Performance

Contains spoilers for "Nightbooks"

Now that it's September, the weather is slowly turning colder, and the sun is hiding earlier and earlier each day, the Halloween season is in full force. And after you stop by the local bodega for candy you should give to trick-or-treaters but won't, the next logical step is to consume massive amounts of horror.

Netflix is already onto all of us already in the Halloween spirit, and they've released an all-ages horror film starring Krysten Ritter called "Nightbooks." The film, based on the children's novel of the same name by J.A. White, tells the story of a horror-loving boy named Alex (Winslow Fegley) who, after a minor mishap at school, runs away from home only to accidentally find himself in the clutches of an evil witch named Natacha (Ritter). In exchange for not being brutally murdered by Natacha, Alex agrees to tell the witch a new scary story every night.

On its surface, you can see there's an obvious influence on "Nightbooks" — the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales, "One Thousand and One Nights." Much like Alex, the narrator of those stories, Scheherazade, tells stories every night in order to stay alive.

However, there is another story, one which also stars Krysten Ritter, which bears more than a passing resemblance to "Nightbooks:" the underrated sitcom "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23." Yes, really.