Elvira To Return To Host Horror Marathon On Shudder

With new streaming channels, networks, and social media platforms cropping up every day to bring infinite amounts of content to screens of all sizes, you think it would be difficult for an icon who launched her career in the 1980s to retain relevance — especially if that icon is the unequivocal "Mistress of the Dark." And yet, after the four decades of film, radio, television, and comics appearances, Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) has firmly rooted herself in the imagination of horror fans everywhere. Truly, few characters — not even Elvira's arguable inspiration, actress Maila Nurmi's Vampira (via AP News)— have come close to achieving the kind of devoted fan-following and inimitable horror royalty status the raven-haired vamp enjoys to this day.

To celebrate Elvira and her many contributions to the genre, the horror-focused streaming service Shudder will air a movie marathon entitled "Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special" on September 25th at 8 p.m. ET (per ComicBook). It's a fitting way to honor the star, whose career reached new heights when she was introduced in 1981's "Elvira's Movie Macabre" (via IMDb), a nostalgic throwback to the old-fashioned movie marathons of the previous decade.

While the star has always enjoyed a prolific career across multiple mediums, she's perhaps best-known not for any one project but for contrasting her spooky aesthetic with a comedic valley girl persona that, even today, feels like a breath of fresh air. So, what can viewers expect from Elvira's 40th anniversary special?