Elvira To Return To Host Horror Marathon On Shudder
With new streaming channels, networks, and social media platforms cropping up every day to bring infinite amounts of content to screens of all sizes, you think it would be difficult for an icon who launched her career in the 1980s to retain relevance — especially if that icon is the unequivocal "Mistress of the Dark." And yet, after the four decades of film, radio, television, and comics appearances, Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) has firmly rooted herself in the imagination of horror fans everywhere. Truly, few characters — not even Elvira's arguable inspiration, actress Maila Nurmi's Vampira (via AP News)— have come close to achieving the kind of devoted fan-following and inimitable horror royalty status the raven-haired vamp enjoys to this day.
To celebrate Elvira and her many contributions to the genre, the horror-focused streaming service Shudder will air a movie marathon entitled "Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special" on September 25th at 8 p.m. ET (per ComicBook). It's a fitting way to honor the star, whose career reached new heights when she was introduced in 1981's "Elvira's Movie Macabre" (via IMDb), a nostalgic throwback to the old-fashioned movie marathons of the previous decade.
While the star has always enjoyed a prolific career across multiple mediums, she's perhaps best-known not for any one project but for contrasting her spooky aesthetic with a comedic valley girl persona that, even today, feels like a breath of fresh air. So, what can viewers expect from Elvira's 40th anniversary special?
Elvira's 40th anniversary special will be a scary good time
Viewers can expect to have a scary good time with "Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special." In a statement announcing the upcoming event (via ComicBook), Elvira commented, "It's always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It's going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don't want to miss it."
Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, added to this hype: "Elvira is a legend who's been lighting up our screens and delighting fans for 40 years, and we're honored to celebrate the 'Queen of Halloween's fantastic career milestone with her new 'very special' special, the perfect treat for Shudder members this Halloween season."
The marathon will air as part of Shudder's "61 Days of Halloween" and includes 1988's "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" (naturally), 1959's "House on Haunted Hill," 1960's "The City of the Dead " starring the iconic Christopher Lee, and 1973's "Messiah of Evil" (via Bloody Disgusting). In true Elvira fashion, the horror host, singer, and actress will be chiming in with her own characteristically tongue-in-cheek commentary. commentary.
For a sneak peek, fans can view a teaser of the special on YouTube. For horror and Elvira fans unable to enjoy the marathon on September 25, ComicBook's report notes that "following the event's live debut, the special will be available on demand through the Shudder app starting on Monday, September 27."