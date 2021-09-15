The Werner Herzog Cameo Everyone Missed In What Dreams May Come

"What Dreams May Come," director Vincent Ward's fantasy drama that's finding a new life on Netflix, is an interesting movie. It's one of the least critically or financially successful movies to win an Academy Award in the past 30 years (it won Best Visual Effects in 1998). Based on a novel by Richard Matheson, "What Dreams May Come" follows a man named Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) on a journey into literal Hell to rescue his wife Annie (Annabella Sciorra) from eternal damnation. At one point, as he approaches the entrance to Hell, he has to walk across the Faces of the Damned, a vast road paved with the faces of people who committed terrible sins while they were alive. Their bodies are trapped under the ground. One of the faces is a familiar one, if you're a fan of independent film — or "The Mandalorian," for that matter.

That's because the Faces of the Damned scene contains a cameo -– available to watch on YouTube –- from the acclaimed German filmmaker and actor Werner Herzog, who's best known as a director for the features like "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" and "Fitzcarraldo," as well as documentaries like "Grizzly Man." As far as acting, you'll recognize him for his role as "The Client" in the first season of "The Mandalorian."

As for his appearance in "What Dreams May Come," it's a brief cameo that's easy to miss if you don't immediately recognize Herzog's distinctive Bavarian-accented voice.