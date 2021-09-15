A Game Of Thrones Star Is Among Those Joining Tim Burton's Wednesday Series

Tim Burton's upcoming Netflix series "Wednesday," based off the beloved "Addams Family" character, continues to grow its cast as it inches toward a premiere.

Burton and the "Addams Family" are, needless to say, a perfect match of sensibilities — bringing together a uniquely dark and whimsical filmmaking style with an equally dark and whimsical property, based on the long-running comics. What makes "Wednesday" stand out from prior "Addams Family" incarnations is that it's a coming of age series that takes a comedic approach to the character of Wednesday Addams, the family's oldest child, who has been a major Halloween costume inspiration for decades. The story will follow Wednesday herself, played by Jenna Ortega, as she navigates student life at Nevermore Academy. It's said to infuse supernatural elements, comedy, and mystery, as Wednesday "attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago," according to the official Netflix synopsis.

The Netflix series will contain eight episodes. A release date has not been announced at this time. Outside of Ortega, the series has announced roles including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Wednesday's parents. And now, it seems that Burton has added a popular "Game Of Thrones" and "Star Wars" star to the "Wednesday" lineup.