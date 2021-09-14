The Worst Character In American Horror Story According To Fans

Every season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series "American Horror Story" features a fresh ensemble of colorful characters. However, many installments such as "Murder House" (Season 1), "Coven" (Season 3), and "Apocalypse" (Season 8) also feature crossover characters. Season 10, titled "Double Feature," even appears poised to bring back the mysterious aliens from Season 2, "Asylum" (if the teaser poster is any indication).

Murphy has a select group of actors he repeatedly uses, such as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Adina Porter. Each season features some truly frightening and deplorable characters, often with faces we've seen before. Even Murphy's heroes, who survive everything from killer ghosts to a cult leader to sadistic nuns to a freaky clown, are flawed, damaged, or unlikeable in some way. And interestingly, some of the show's villains are fan favorites, such as Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch), and Jessica Lange's inimitable Constance Langdon. The series is full of complex characters and twisted scenarios that inspire a lot of mixed feelings.

Some villains, however, are almost universally despised. Fans debated on Reddit which "American Horror Story" character is the absolute worst, and while a hefty number made the list, one of them takes the dishonor hands-down.