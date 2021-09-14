Superman And Lois Season 2 Has Begun Shooting

Thanks to Lois Lane herself, we now know that "Superman & Lois" has officially begun filming Season 2. The news comes several months after the hit superhero series was originally renewed for a second season by the CW in March 2021 (via Deadline).

Star Elizabeth Tulloch announced the start of filming on "Superman & Lois" Season 2 on her official Twitter account this Tuesday, a little less than a month after the show's Season 1 finale aired. With that in mind, the fact that Season 2 has already started production is undeniably great news for fans. Notably, the show's first season started filming in October 2020 and concluded the following July. However, the show's Season 1 production schedule included the work that needed to be done on its 90-minute pilot episode and was also subject to multiple COVID-19-related delays. Taking all that into account, it seems safe to say that Season 2 of "Superman & Lois" won't take nearly as long to shoot as the show's first season did.

Tulloch's tweet also included a very early tease of what to expect from the Season 2 premiere that — combined with what we already know about the show's sophomore season — helps give us a pretty good idea of where things are headed on "Superman & Lois."