Celebs React To Norm Macdonald's Heartbreaking Death

People across the world are paying tribute to Norm Macdonald following the shocking news of his death on Tuesday. Celebrities and fans have been taking to social media to honor the 61-year-old actor and comedian, who died of cancer.

"I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," tweeted Seth Rogen. "I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows," the actor added. "He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats. RIP."

Jon Stewart also tweeted, "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer."

Macdonald's death was announced Tuesday by his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment. Longtime collaborator and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement that she was with the "SNL" alum when died, and that he had been battling cancer for roughly 10 years without revealing his diagnosis publicly. Words of remembrance poured in Tuesday afternoon from celebrities and fellow comedians, with many attributing their careers to Macdonald.