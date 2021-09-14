Celebs React To Norm Macdonald's Heartbreaking Death
People across the world are paying tribute to Norm Macdonald following the shocking news of his death on Tuesday. Celebrities and fans have been taking to social media to honor the 61-year-old actor and comedian, who died of cancer.
"I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting," tweeted Seth Rogen. "I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows," the actor added. "He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the all time greats. RIP."
Jon Stewart also tweeted, "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer."
Macdonald's death was announced Tuesday by his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment. Longtime collaborator and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement that she was with the "SNL" alum when died, and that he had been battling cancer for roughly 10 years without revealing his diagnosis publicly. Words of remembrance poured in Tuesday afternoon from celebrities and fellow comedians, with many attributing their careers to Macdonald.
Norm Macdonald was a comedian's comedian
For years, Macdonald appeared on talk shows and other programs hosted by fellow funnymen and women whom he had worked with or known throughout the industry. He was said to have inspired countless comedians over the years, with many mourning and remembering him the only way they knew how on Tuesday — through comedy.
"One of the hardest times I've ever laughed was during the Bob Saget Roast as @normmacdonald ate it on purpose, gleefully digging in on a bit that the live audience wasn't buying," tweeted comedian and actor Brian Posehn. "Meanwhile, the other comics and myself were in tears and in awe of one of the funniest humans ever."
Stand-up comedian Tim Dillon tweeted, "Let me pause my meaningless online arguments to say Norm was one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived. One of the best moments of my career was when he found something I did funny. Very few comics will ever possess that level of mastery. RIP."
Macdonald had connections throughout Hollywood and was a regular on television and in movies for many years. "We loved Norm MacDonald," tweeted actor Steve Martin. "One of a kind."
"MODOK" and "AP Bio" star Patton Oswalt wrote perhaps the most succinct valediction, "Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious."