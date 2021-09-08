The Latest Trailer For Midnight Mass Will Give You The Creeps

Great horror filmmaking is all about assembling the right ingredients. And thus far, it appears that everything in the pot of the upcoming Netflix Original series "Midnight Mass" is fresh, tasty, and 100% certified organic. A dreary, isolated island setting? Check. Unnerving supernatural occurrences? Check. Characters who are haunted by misdeeds of the past? Check. Written and directed by horror maestro Mike Flanagan of "The Haunting of Hill House" fame? Check, check, check.

We already got a taste of what Flanagan's latest tale of terror has in store for us when Netflix dropped an enigmatic teaser for the upcoming series back in August. The short preview gave us a good sense of the eerie tone and desolate setting of "Midnight Mass," but by design, it only left us wanting to know more about the series. The fact that Flanagan has said that "Midnight Mass" is his "favorite project so far" has us all the more eager (via Bloody Disgusting).

Thankfully, we now have a full trailer to get us ready for the show's September 24 premiere. Although this new trailer certainly doesn't give everything away, it does provide a better understanding of what we can expect on our trip to Crockett Island.