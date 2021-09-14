The Main Cast Of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reboot Has Been Announced

Back in August 2020, Variety reported that a reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was in the works, with original "Fresh Prince" star Will Smith as executive producer. In September 2020, streaming network Peacock gave the new series, called "Bel-Air," a two-season order (via Variety). The show is described as a "serialized dramatic analogue of the '90s sitcom," the concept of which was based on a 2019 viral video from Morgan Cooper.

The "Fresh Prince" reboot is clearly now in pre-production, since news has starting to come out about casting. On August 31, Peacock announced that the series has a new star in Jabari Banks, who was tapped to play the titular "Fresh Prince" role of Will. Banks — an actual West Philadelphia resident, as pointed out by Philly Voice — received the news of his casting remotely from Smith himself, as seen in a video which Peacock posted to YouTube.

And it's clear that the machine behind "Bel-Air" has continued to operate behind-the-scenes, since Variety announced today that the main cast is in place.