The First Teaser For Don't Worry Darling Is Getting Fans Intrigued

If you've been tracking the head-spinning comings and goings of movie release dates this year, you probably know that 2022 is shaping up to be an absurdly busy year at the theater. One might even say the 2022 landscape will be overstuffed to the point that it'll be nearly impossible to keep up with what movies are premiering from one week to the next. There are obviously "must-see" films aplenty on their way as well, but if there's one that should be near the top of every movie lover's list, it's director Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature, "Don't Worry Darling."

Wilde earned rave reviews after directing her first feature film, 2019's pitch-perfect coming-of-age comedy, "Booksmart." She's set to do some serious genre-jumping in her follow-up film, with "Don't Worry Darling." The psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh as a '50s housewife whose near-perfect life in an unusual community begins to unravel when she discovers the company employing her husband (Harry Styles) is hiding some sinister secrets.

Co-starring Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Wilde herself, "Don't Worry Darling" is slated to debut on September 23, 2022. If the film's first official teaser is any indication, we're in for an eerie cinematic treat when it premieres.